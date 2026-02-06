Mr. Nguyen Van Dung elected as Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Council

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung, has been elected Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2021–2026 term.

Delegates vote to elect Mr. Nguyen Van Dung as Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council. (Photo: SGGP)

At the 8th session of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2021–2026 term on February 6, delegates unanimously voted to elect Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung, as Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2021–2026 tenure.

The delegates proceeded to vote, with the result being 144 out of 144, representing 100 percent of the delegates present.

Mr. Nguyen Van Dung was elected by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council as Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term in November 2023. Prior to that, he had served as Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council during the same term.

Born in 1972 in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung holds a master’s degree in Political Science, along with bachelor’s degrees in Law and Economics. He also graduated from a training course in advanced-level political theory.

He has received several state and municipal honors, including the Third-Class Labor Order in 2020, a Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister in 2006, the “For the Younger Generation” Medal in 2001, and the Ho Chi Minh City Badge in 2005.

Delegates vote to elect Mr. Nguyen Van Dung as Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates approve a resolution electing Pham Van Nghi to Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

At the same session, delegates approved a resolution confirming the election of Mr. Pham Van Nghi as Member of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 10th term, covering the 2021–2026 period. Mr. Pham Van Nghi currently serves as Chief Inspector of Ho Chi Minh City.

Born in 1978 in Dong Thap Province, he holds a master’s degree in Law and has completed advanced training in political theory. He served as Deputy Chief Inspector of Ho Chi Minh City from 2020 until December 2025 and held the post of Chief Inspector since December 2025.

In addition, the session also adopted a resolution approving the removal of Mr. Tran Van Tuan from the post of Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 10th term, covering the 2021–2026 period.

Earlier, Tran Van Tuan had been reassigned and appointed by the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to serve as Head of the Municipal Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission.

By Thu Huong, Cam Nuong—Translated by Kim Khanh