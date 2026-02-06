HCMC People’s Council opens 8th session to review and pass key resolutions

The 10th HCMC People’s Council is opening its 8th session this morning to pass resolutions on specific policies and approve extending Metro Line 1 to Dong Nai Province.

In his opening speech, HCMC People’s Council Chairman Vo Van Minh stated that the 8th session would review and approve many crucial resolutions to resolve difficulties in the implementation of the city’s specific mechanisms and policies.

The session also considers investment policies for several key transport projects fostering regional connectivity. These aim to reduce traffic pressure, expand urban development space, strengthen regional links, and create long-term development momentum for the city and the Southern Key Economic Region.

Specifically, the Council is set to agree on assigning the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee as the competent authority to implement the project extending the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line to the Dong Nai Provincial Administration Center and Long Thanh International Airport.

The session also addresses bridge and road projects connecting gateway areas, seaports, and ring roads. Additionally, the session will conduct personnel work in accordance with regulations.

“Today’s session is also the final session of the 10th HCMC People’s Council, 2021 - 2026 tenure. Throughout the past term, the HCMC People’s Council has continuously innovated its operations, improved the quality of decision-making and supervision, and accompanied the HCMC People’s Committee in removing many difficulties and issuing important mechanisms and policies to serve general development and care for the people's lives,” shared Chairman Vo Van Minh.

However, according to the Chairman, many tasks remain ahead, requiring prudent and responsible decisions to create a favorable foundation for the next term.

The Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council then requested that delegates continue to uphold their sense of responsibility before the voters and the city’s people. He urged them to study documents carefully, discuss frankly and objectively, comprehensively review the contents presented at the session, and fully exercise the rights and obligations of people’s representatives to ensure that the passed resolutions are of high quality, feasible, and quickly brought to life.

Attending the session were also Nguyen Manh Cuong, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee; Nguyen Thi Le, former Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, former Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council; and Nguyen Van Loc, former Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee, former Chairman of the Binh Duong Provincial People’s Council.

