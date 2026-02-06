Ho Chi Minh City approves investment policy for Thu Thiem 4 Bridge project

The 10th Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council’s eighth session delegates voted to approve the investment policy for the construction of Thu Thiem 4 Bridge.

The 10th Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council’s eighth session delegates voted to approve the investment policy for the construction of Thu Thiem 4 Bridge. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Thu Thiem 4 Bridge project is a Grade I infrastructure work. The bridge will have a cross-section of eight lanes, including six motorized lanes and two mixed-traffic lanes. The total length of the route is approximately 2.16 kilometers, of which the main bridge is about 1.635 kilometers long.

The project will start at Nguyen Van Linh Street, near its intersection with Tan Thuan 2 Bridge in Tan Thuan Ward, and end at Nguyen Co Thach Street (the North–South arterial road) in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area, An Khanh Ward.

The total investment for the project is VND5.063 trillion (US$195 million), funded by the city’s budget. The project will be located in Tan Thuan Ward and An Khanh Ward in Ho Chi Minh City.

The project is scheduled to be carried out during the 2026–2028 period. The preparation and approval of the investment policy will take place in the first quarter of 2026, while the preparation and approval of construction design drawings are expected in the third quarter of 2026.

Compensation, support and resettlement work is planned from the first quarter to the fourth quarter of 2026. Contractor selection for construction and supervision is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026, with construction expected to begin in the same quarter and be completed by the fourth quarter of 2028.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council also approved the division of the project into two subprojects, both managed by the Ho Chi Minh City’s Traffic Construction Investment Project Management Board. These include a compensation, support and resettlement subproject with an estimated investment of approximately VND1.385 trillion (US$53.3 million), and the Thu Thiem 4 Bridge construction subproject with an estimated investment of about VND3.678 trillion (US$141.5 million).

A new link between Thu Thiem and the Southern New Urban Area The project aims to connect the Thu Thiem New Urban Area with the Southern New Urban Area, creating favorable conditions for the rapid development of Thu Thiem while generating new momentum for the southern urban area, thereby contributing to Ho Chi Minh City’s socio-economic development. Perspective view of Thu Thiem 4 Bridge The bridge will also help form a new east–southeast traffic axis, linking the southern area of the city with the central area and Thu Duc City to the east. Once completed, the project is expected to ease traffic pressure on existing routes such as Nguyen Tat Thanh Street–Khanh Hoi Bridge, Kenh Te Bridge, Ong Lanh Bridge and Nguyen Van Cu Bridge, contributing to the reduction of traffic congestion in the area.

By Cam Nuong, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong