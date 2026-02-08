Special spring flower market revives Saigon’s river trade heritage

Ho Chi Minh City’s annual Tren ben duoi thuyen Spring Flower Market has returned to Binh Dong Wharf, blending river commerce, Tet traditions and modern urban life into one of the city’s most vibrant cultural destinations through February 15.

Directed by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and organized by Phu Dinh Ward in coordination with relevant agencies, the market officially opens on the evening of February 12 along Binh Dong and Nguyen Van Cua streets (along the Tau Hu – Ben Nghe Canal).

For generations of residents of old Saigon – Cholon, Binh Dong Wharf was a bustling trading hub, home to some of southern Vietnam’s largest rice warehouses and granaries. Although the canal no longer plays its former significant role in transportation, the waterway comes alive each Lunar New Year as boats from Sa Dec, Cai Mon, Cho Gao and other Mekong Delta localities arrive laden with flowers, ornamental plants and fruit trees. The sight of vessels docking and unloading goods recreates a festive river market atmosphere that draws thousands of city dwellers to shop for Tet and relive traditional cultural memories.

Recognizing this distinctive heritage, the city revived the market in 2013. By 2020, it had been officially designated one of Ho Chi Minh City’s signature annual cultural and artistic festivals, gradually evolving into a hallmark event of the locality.

This year’s edition continues to expand in both scale and function. Under the new two-tier local government model, Phu Dinh Ward has organized the market as both a seasonal trading hub for merchants and a public recreational space for residents and visitors. Guests can watch flower boats moor along the canal, vendors sort and unload their goods, and crews prepare their vessels for the return journey.

Nearly 400 stalls offer bonsai, flowers, fruits, vegetables, OCOP products and regional specialties. Dedicated visitor areas include an underwater stage, a food street, a calligrapher’s street, decorative landscapes and a symbolic welcome gate. Cultural activities range from traditional folk music performances staged on moving boats and lion dances to music shows, craft displays and hands-on experiences such as wrapping and cooking Tra Cuon sticky rice cakes. Ong Do calligraphers provide handwritten scripts, while food zones showcase Tet dishes from across the country.

Phu Dinh Ward has also incorporated digital transformation into the event, recently signing a strategic cooperation agreement to support socio-economic development and launching an official website for the market to promote its cultural activities online.

A special highlight this year is the Ngoi Nha Chung (Common House) space, featuring signature OCOP products from multiple regions. The area not only supports local producers but also celebrates Vietnamese craftsmanship and cultural creativity, reinforcing the market’s role as both an economic platform and a living showcase of tradition.

By Thuy Binh - Translated by Anh Quan