High peak in Yen Bai Province covered with frost

Frost appeared in the area of Mu Cang Chai District, the Northwestern province of Yen Bai from the early morning of January 11 to the afternoon of the same day.

On January 11, frost covers La Pan Tan pass, creating a thin layer of ice on the forests in Mu Cang Chai District.

The temperature in La Pan Tan Pass in Yen Bai Province plunged to below zero degrees Celsius, creating a thin layer of ice on the forests in Mu Cang Chai District.

According to observation by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper's reporter, on January 11, the Northern region and the capital city of Hanoi were experiencing severe cold weather.

It is forecast that on January 13, the temperature in Hanoi could drop to 8-9 degrees Celsius, and frost is expected in several areas in the mountainous provinces of Ha Giang, Yen Bai, Cao Bang, Lao Cai and Lang Son.

According to updated information from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on January 11, the cold air has spread to the mid-Central region and some areas in the South-Central region.

Ice coats tree branches.

From the afternoon and night of January 11, cold air continued to intensify, causing temperatures in many areas to drop further. The Northern region and areas of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces will experience severe cold, especially in the mountainous and midland areas of the Northern region.

In high mountainous areas, temperatures could drop below 3 degrees Celsius. In the provinces from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai, temperatures will range from 13-18 degrees Celsius.

Due to the influence of cold air, areas from Ha Tinh to Binh Dinh provinces will experience scattered showers and thunderstorms.

During thunderstorms, it is important to be cautious of dangerous phenomena such as whirlwinds, lightning and strong gusts of wind. In high mountainous regions, there is a high risk of severe cold, frost and hail.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong