Morning temperature on January 13 in HCMC drops to 17.5 degrees Celsius

It is forecast that temperatures across the country will gradually increase, but the North will remain cold, from January 14.

On the morning of January 13, temperature in the capital city of Hanoi was at 9 degrees Celsius. Notably, temperature in Dong Van Town, Ha Giang Province plummeted to 2 degrees Celsius.

In the Southern region, temperatures also decreased significantly. Particularly, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 17.5 degrees Celsius at 6:43 a.m. on January 13 that was the lowest temperature recorded so far in the 2024-2025 winter season.

On the morning of January 13, temperature in Ho Chi Minh City drops to 17.5 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Quoc Anh)

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the highest temperatures in the North on January 13 ranged from 17 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius.

By the night of January 13, the lowest temperatures will gradually increase to 10-13 degrees Celsius in the Northern midlands and Red River Delta; range from 10 degrees Celsius to 12 degrees Celsius in the capital city of Hanoi; and 8 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas, drop to below 5 degrees Celsius in several mountainous areas.

Tomorrow, January 14, temperatures in the North will slightly increase but it will still be cold, especially in high mountainous areas.

In both Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region, low temperatures are expected to last only until today before rising gradually from tomorrow.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong