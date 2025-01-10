Frost predicted to occur in North on January 10 late

From January 10 late to the end of January 12, high mountain areas in the Northern region are likely to experience frost and hoarfrost.

Frost appears in Sa Pa on January 5 and is likely to return from January 10 to January 12. (Photo: THSP)

By the current time, the cold air has spread to the South-Central and the Central Highlands regions.

In the early morning of January 10, the intense cold wave significantly affected various areas, primarily the Northern and Central regions.

In several places in the Northern region, temperatures dropped sharply to below 10 degrees Celsius, even falling to lower levels ranging between 5 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius in Lang Son City, Yen Minh (Ha Giang Province) and Mu Cang Chai (Yen Bai Province). This is the tenth cold spell of this winter season.

This morning, the Central region recorded chilly temperatures ranging between 15 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, in the next 24 to 48 hours, cold air is forecast to continue to get stronger and spread to the entire Central region.

The meteorological agency alerted the high risk of frost and hoarfrost concurrences in high mountainous areas of the North during this severe cold wave.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong