Deputy Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee meets journalists on Journalists' Day

A delegation of the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday visited press agencies on the occasion of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).

Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan led the delegation to meet representatives of the press agencies and extend Journalists' Day congratulations to journalists on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2024).

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (4th, R) extends Journalists' Day congratulations to Popular Science Magazine.

At the headquarters of Popular Science Magazine, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan highly appreciated its staff, reporters and editors during the passing time for their great contributions to the city's development.

The Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee required relevant units to soon give guidance in detail to actively support the Popular Science Magazine to soon overcome obstacles, thereby helping the margazine operate stably and better.

Deputy Chairman Vo Van Hoan expressed his belief that the Popular Science Magazine will soon overcome difficulties to operate smoothly and effectively in the upcoming time.

On the occasion of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21), the Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee extended best wishes of happiness and health to all staff of the Popular Science Magazine.

Right after, the delegation arrived at the representative agency of VietNamNet in Ho Chi Minh City to send congratulations to its leaders and writers.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan meets representatives of VietNamNet.

Here, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan affirmed that VietNamNet is among the top press agencies in Ho Chi Minh City with great implementation in communications and propaganda in fields of public security, society and economy in Ho Chi Minh City in particular and in the whole country in general.

On the traditional day of journalists, Deputy Chairman Vo Van Hoan sent best wishes of happiness and health to all staff of the representative agency of VietNamNet in Ho Chi Minh City and hoped to continue to receive its companionship with the city in the upcoming time.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong