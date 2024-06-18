Press agencies receive Journalists' Day congratulations from HCMC leaders

As of this morning, many press agencies in Ho Chi Minh City received a delegation from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).

The delegation visits Tap Chi Cong san (Communist Review)'s permanent agency in the south.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien led a delegation of the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to visit collectives of Tap Chi Cong san (Communist Review)'s permanent agency in the south and Giac Ngo (Buddhist Enlightenment) Newspaper.

The delegates visit and send Journalists' Day congratulations to collectives of Giac Ngo (Buddhist Enlightenment) Newspaper.

At these press agencies, Deputy Chairman Pham Thanh Kien praised the contributions of the Communist Review as the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of Vietnam in propagating the guidelines and policies of the Party, State and Ho Chi Minh City to people. He appreciated efforts of Buddhist Enlightenment Newspaper for promptly providing Ho Chi Minh City's policies to Buddhists, contributing to spreading positive information and beautiful images of Ho Chi Minh City.

On the occasion of the 99th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day, the Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council extended wishes for happiness and health to the Communist Review as well as monks, nuns, Buddhists, journalists and staff of Buddhist Enlightenment Newspaper.

Besides, the city leader expected that the two press agencies would continue to have more positive contributions to the development of the country in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

This morning, Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security led another delegation of the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to visit and extend Journalists' Day congratulations to the editorial board, journalists and staff at the representative offices of the People's Public Security Communications Department in Ho Chi Minh City and the People's Army Newspaper in Ho Chi Minh City.

Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security (fifth from left) visits staff at the representative office of the People's Public Security Communications Department in Ho Chi Minh City.

Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and delegates visit staff at the representative office of the People's Army Newspaper in Ho Chi Minh City.

Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam sent best wishes and thankfulness to the press units for their propaganda efforts over the passing years.

By Ngo Binh, Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong