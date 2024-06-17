HCMC leaders extend congratulations to press agencies on Revolutionary Press Day

A delegation of HCMC leaders led by Head of the Organization Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet on June 17 visited press agencies in HCMC.

Head of the Organization Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (R) offers flowers to the representative office of the Dai Doan Ket (Great Unity) Newspaper in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit aims to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 - 2024).

At the visit to the representative office of the Dai Doan Ket (Great Unity) Newspaper in HCMC, Mrs. Van Thi Bach Tuyet said that the newspaper is one of the media agencies that actively supported the city, especially during and after the outbreak of Covid-19. It has contributed to the city’s pandemic prevention and control program and the program for socio-economic recovery.

She highly appreciated Dai Doan Ket (Great Unity) Newspaper’s contribution in providing Party guidelines and State policy to the people, assisting the city to achieve its economic and social development goals as well as supporting the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC to care for residents.

She sent congratulations to the newspaper's staff and expressed his thanks to the press agency for accompanying the city in implementing propaganda works in the past years.

Head of the Organization Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet visits leaders and reporters of the website of the HCMC Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Head of the Organization Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet paid a visit to leaders and reporters of the website of the HCMC Party Committee.

She acknowledged the website’s editorial staff's achievements in propaganda activities of guidelines and policies of the Party and State and believed it will continuously promote its role as the official, trustworthy media agency of the municipal Party Committee and provide updated, accurate, and prompt information to the readers.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai (4th, L) expresses greetings to the agency of the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 17, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai extended greetings to the agency of the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) in HCMC and the Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) newspaper.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai hoped the press agencies continue to make their efforts to have meaningful and valuable articles reflecting political, social, security, and defense aspects as well as the lives of the people, accompany and contribute to the development of the city.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai extends greetings to the editorial staff of the Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

Editor-in-chief of the Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) newspaper Ly Viet Trung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh