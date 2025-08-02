HCMC experiences power supply interruptions in many places

A widespread power outage struck many areas of Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of July 31. The blackout, which occurred during peak evening hours, caused significant disruption to daily life, commuting, and business operations for residents.

Several areas of Ho Chi Minh City such as Ban Co Ward, Xuan Hoa Ward, Tan Thuan Ward, An Dong Ward, and Binh Hung Commune experienced abrupt power cuts. In the city center, the traffic light system was paralyzed, leading to traffic congestion on many roads.

Ho Chi Minh City Electricity staff repair the power grid in An Hoi Tay Ward.

Resident Tran Phuong Duy of Xuan Hoa Ward said that while he was at a restaurant on Tran Quoc Thao Street in District 3, the power went out. The restaurant was packed at the time due to the dinner rush.

He recounted that the outage, lasting over 20 minutes, severely disrupted his restaurant's operations. The incident caused a significant number of customers to leave, seriously affecting the business. He noted that a prolonged blackout of this nature has not occurred in Ho Chi Minh City for a considerable time.

This marks the second major power outage in HCMC recently. Previously, on the afternoon of July 30, an incident at the 220kV substation (formerly in District 8) caused a 30-minute blackout in several areas of the city.

Speaking to SGGP reporters yesterday, Bui Trung Kien, Deputy General Director of Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC), expressed hope that customers would understand the situation. He offered an apology to city residents for the force majeure incident and said that the cause is still under investigation, with further updates to be provided soon.

By Duc Trung - Translated By Anh Quan