HCMC Chairman works with local authorities in Ba Ria – Vung Tau

A working delegation from the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee this morning had a working session with 30 wards, communes and special zones in the Ba Ria – Vung Tau area.

The session primarily focused on the area's socio-economic development and the organization of the two-tier local government system.

Attending the working session were Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho along with leaders from various departments, agencies, wards, communes and special zones.

Overview of the working session between the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and wards, communes and special zones in the Ba Ria – Vung Tau area

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc called on delegates to focus on the performance of the two-tier local administration model in meeting the needs of residents and enterprises.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc delivers directives during the working session with wards, communes and special zones in the Ba Ria – Vung Tau area.

Regarding socio-economic development, the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee instructed relevant units to define their development strategies for the coming period, provide updates on planning and ongoing projects, and identify challenges and difficulties, as well as any proposals from wards, communes and special zones to the city.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized the need for collective efforts across all wards, communes and special zones to elevate Ho Chi Minh City into the ranks of the world’s top 100 most livable cities by 2030.

Before the working session, Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc and the delegation conducted an on-site visit to the Public Administrative Service Center of Ba Ria Ward.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc conducts an on-site visit to the Public Administrative Service Center in Ba Ria Ward.

As reported, in July, the Ba Ria Ward Public Administrative Service Center processed a total of 1,288 applications, with 1,135 submitted online and 153 submitted directly or through postal services.

Out of all applications, 1,046 were completed ahead of time, 68 were finalized on schedule and six were processed late. There are currently 147 applications still being processed within the designated timeframe.

However, the Public Administrative Service Center of Ba Ria Ward is still facing several challenges and difficulties.

The difficulties involve sporadic system errors which affect the progress of receiving and handling administrative procedures. The civil status database has been fully integrated, but in certain instances, data retrieval issues persist, forcing staff to perform manual processing and slowing down the response time for citizens. Population data on residents’ marital status has been integrated into the system, but the information remains unclear or inconsistent, leading to prolonged processing times for marital status confirmation, as extra verification steps are required.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc presents a certificate of commendation to Cao Thanh Dat, who saved a young girl from drowning in Vung Tau Ward. Also on the morning of August 4, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presented a certificate of commendation to Cao Thanh Dat, a 26-year-old logistics staff member at Viettel Post, who saved a young girl from drowning at a swimming pool in Vung Tau Ward on the afternoon of July 31.

By Phu Ngan-Translated by Huyen Huong