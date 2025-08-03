HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front offers aids to locals affected by Wipha

Officials from the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front visited and offered assistance to residents impacted by typhoon Wipha on August 1-2.

The delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee visits the family of Mrs. Vu Thi Van in Van Hanh quarter in Phu My Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the relief effort, a delegation led by Mr. Vo Minh Hoang, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the city’s War Veterans' Association, visited and presented gifts to three households in Binh Thanh Ward.

Another delegation, headed by Ngo Minh Hai, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, visited to offer support and essential aid to five families in Phu My Ward.

A delegation, led by Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the city’s Farmers’ Union, Nguyen Thanh Trung, visited and offered support to families in Tan Phu and Tan My Wards, as well as Nha Be Commune.

Meanwhile, a delegation headed by Ms. Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc, Vice President of the Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and Chairwoman of the city Women’s Union, visited eight households in Binh Chau and Ho Tram Communes to deliver relief packages and words of encouragement.

During these visits, officials extended warm words of sympathy, inquired about the families’ current living conditions, and acknowledged the hardship caused by the storm. Each household received financial assistance of VND5 million (US$191).

Although typhoon Wipha did not result in any reported casualties in Ho Chi Minh City, heavy rainfall and strong whirlwinds damaged dozens of homes, uprooted trees, destroyed crops, and caused structural damage in several neighborhoods.

By Hong Hai—Translated by Kim Khanh