HCMC Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong inspects key transport connectivity routes

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, along with representatives from relevant departments and agencies, yesterday conducted an on-site survey of key transport projects linking HCMC with the Binh Duong area.

On the afternoon of July 30, they inspected the integration of new projects such as expressways and urban railway lines.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong inspects Ring Road No.3 Interchange and expansion project of National Highway 13.

At the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.3 project, the delegation surveyed construction sites at several key interchanges, including Tan Van where HCMC Ring Road No.3 intersects Hanoi Highway; Binh Chuan intersection connecting with My Phuoc – Tan Van Road; and the intersection connecting Ring Road No.3 and National Highway 13.

They also inspected a 15.3-kilometer-long section of Ring Road No.3 that overlaps with the existing My Phuoc – Tan Van route.

The Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project is divided into four construction packages. Currently, construction progress has reached only 42.42 percent, falling 8.55 percent behind schedule.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong urged contractors to accelerate works to ensure technical clearance by the end of the year.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong surveys Ring Road No.3 Interchange and National Highway 13 expansion in Thu Dau Mot Ward.

Following the site inspection, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong and the delegation had a working session with Becamex IDC Corporation.



During the session, representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction and other units delivered a report on two proposed metro lines connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong.

The delegates also received recommendations from relevant agencies on solutions to speed up the Ring Road No.3 project, the expansion of National Highway 13 and investment models for the Ho Chi Minh City–Binh Duong metro lines.

In his concluding remarks, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong assigned the Municipal Department of Finance, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways, the city’s Department of Construction and related units to review and promptly report on proposals discussed at the meeting regrading investment plans to complete the My Phuoc – Tan Van road segment overlapping with Ring Road No. 3, the expansion of National Highway 13 and the alignment of the two proposed metro lines.

Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong emphasized the need for agencies to explore new models and apply special mechanisms to mobilize resources of investors, thereby putting the projects into operation as soon as possible.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong