Greetings extended to press agencies in HCMC on Revolutionary Press Day

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy on June 17 led a delegation to visit and congratulate news agencies in the city on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy offers flowers to Editor-in-Chief of the Thanh Nien Newspaper Nguyen Ngoc Toan. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visited the Thanh Nien Newspaper and HCMC Media Center.

At the meetings with the Thanh Nien Newspaper’ leading officials, Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy lauded the press’s important contributions to the city’s development.

The Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee expressed her belief that the newspaper will continue promoting its traditional spirit and prestige to fulfill its assigned tasks, contributing to building the city.

At the visit to the Thanh Nien Newspaper (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy offers flowers to Director of HCMC Media Center Nguyen Dinh Nhu Huong (R). (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit to the HCMC Media Center, Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy acknowledged and commended the achievements that the center has attained in the five years since its establishment. The HCMC Media Center has continuously developed and affirmed its role as an official and trustworthy information agency of the city.

She extended her greeting to the staff of the HCMC Media Center and hoped that the press center would continue to promote its role as a bridge connecting functional departments and news agencies as well as contribute significantly to the city's development.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (3rd, L) visits the Southern office of State-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, a delegation of officials of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC led by Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Bui Xuan Cuong visited and extended congratulations to the Southern office of State-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in HCMC and HCMC Education Magazine.

During his visit to the editorial office of Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuonghighly appreciated the outstanding contribution of the press agency to the development of the southern metropolis over the past years.

He hoped that as a leading and strategic media agency, the Vietnam News Agency in the Southern region would continue to accompany and contribute to the development of HCMC.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong suggests that HCMC Education Magazine provide more information and activities of the city in various fields. (Photo: SGGP)

During the visit to the HCMC Education Magazine, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong extended best wishes to journalists and reporters of the new facility.

He suggested the press agency provide more information and activities of the city in various fields, such as the Metro Line No.1 project (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien), Law on Environmental Protection 2020 regulating prevention, reduction, classification, collection, transport, reuse, recycling and treatment of waste.

Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong (2nd, L) extends congratulation to Science and Technology Development Journal. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong (4th, L) extends wishes of happiness and health to all staff of the Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper (Photo: SGGP)

On the day, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong led a delegation of the city’s officials visited and congratulated the Science and Technology Development Journal under the HCMC Cadre Academy and the Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong extended greetings to the editorial staff of the press agencies and highly appreciated their outstanding contribution to human resource management, enhancing the quality of human resources in the Science and Technology sectors, and the development of HCMC.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh