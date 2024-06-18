HCMC’s Propaganda, Education Board leader congratulates press agencies

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Tang Huu Phong paid visits to press agencies on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).

Mr. Tang Huu Phong led a delegation of officials from the HCMC Party Committee, HCMC People’s Council, HCMC People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, extended their congratulations to the editorial board, journalists, and staff of the Saigon Times Weekly.

The Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee appreciated the great efforts of the business magazine’s editorial board and reporters in providing the city's directives and economic policies, information reflecting the positive aspects and limitations of the market economy.

He hoped that the magazine’s staff would continue to collect opinions from experts and propose solutions for the city’s development in the coming time.

At the visit to the VOV traffic information channel on FM91MHz under the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) in HCMC, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Tang Huu Phong praised the broadcast radio program’s outstanding contribution to providing useful information, especially traffic information to ensure traffic order and safety in the city.

On the same day, the delegation also visited and extended wishes of happiness and health to all staff of the representative office of the Ha Noi Moi Newspaper in HCMC.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Tang Huu Phong highly appreciated the newspaper’s effort in providing accurate and specific news, information about the Party guidelines and State policy, and coordinating with press agencies in Party building in HCMC.

