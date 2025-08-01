HCMC accelerates relocation of Binh Hung Hoa Cemetery for eco-park development

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi urged local authorities to accelerate the relocation of Binh Hung Hoa Cemetery to facilitate the establishment of an ecological park.

The Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee made the statement during the inaugural Party Congress of HCMC's Binh Hung Hoa Ward for the 2025–2030 term, which took place this morning.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi

Following the city's administrative restructuring into a new two-tier local government framework, this event represents the first Party Congress to be held among the city's 168 ward, commune, and special-zone Party Committees.

Speaking at the Party Congress, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi highlighted Binh Hung Hoa Ward's pivotal role in shaping the city's urban expansion and its contribution to building a smart, green, and sustainable metropolis.

He outlined strategic priorities for the new term, including the early planning of new urban spaces and leveraging the ward's competitive advantages to drive sociometric development. Emphasizing the ward's strategic position as a connective hub between central HCMC and satellite urban areas in the west, Permanent Deputy Secretary Nguyen Thanh Nghi urged for the alignment of economic growth with sustainable urbanization, supported by upgrades to technical infrastructure and the expansion of the inter-ward transportation network.

At the same time, he emphasized the need to continue implementing coordinated solutions to promote economic development, focusing on enhancing the quality and scale of businesses in the area, actively supporting digital transformation, and attracting investment in high value-added trade and service sectors.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi noted that the ward should promote cultural and social development alongside economic growth and urban infrastructure. It is essential to recognize culture and society as the spiritual foundation and an endogenous driving force for the sustainable development of Binh Hung Hoa Ward.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi presents flowers to congratulate the Executive Committee of the Party Committee of Binh Hung Hoa Ward, term 2025-2030.

Addressing the characteristics of the ward, which has a large population and diverse demographics, he suggested that the ward should pay special attention to the comprehensive development of its people, improving the quality of education, healthcare, and social welfare, ensuring that all residents benefit from the fruits of development.

Additionally, there should be a continued expansion of modern cultural and sports facilities, spreading the cultural space of Ho Chi Minh City.

On behalf of the Ward Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Hung Hoa Ward Nguyen Viet Que Son speaks their determination to well carry out their duties

He also noted that the ward needs to proactively propose planning adjustments, utilize and effectively exploit existing public land funds to form parks, green areas combined with children's playgrounds, and outdoor activity spots for local inhabitants.

In addition, he urged local authorities to urgently complete the project to relocate Binh Hung Hoa Cemetery and develop an ecological park in accordance with the approved master plan. Concurrently, they should proactively coordinate with city departments to expedite the cleanup of the Go Cat landfill, creating a large-scale land fund for park development in the area.

Finally, he emphasized the importance of maintaining political stability and social order, effectively implementing the two-tier local government model, and accelerating digital transformation across all activities of the ward’s Party Committee and political system. He also highlighted the need to successfully launch the 'Digital literacy for all residents' campaign.

By Van Minh - Translated By Anh Quan