HCMC continues to compensate for Xuyen Tam, Doi canal cleanup projects

A section of Xuyen Tam Canal stretching from Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe Canal to Vam Thuan River (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Agriculture and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City has submitted a report to the municipal People’s Committee outlining the status of compensation, support, resettlement, and land acquisition for approved projects, including unfinished ones and excluding the Ring Road No. 4 project, initiated before July 1.

For the project of dredging, environmental improvement, infrastructure construction, and land exploitation along the section of Xuyen Tam Canal stretching from Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe Canal to Vam Thuan River, the People’s Committee of the former Binh Thanh District previously issued 950 out of 2,077 compensation, support, and resettlement decisions for affected households. In the former Go Vap District, local authorities had approved 120 out of 138 detailed compensation plans.

For the project aimed at dredging, environmental improvement, and infrastructure construction along the northern bank of the Doi Canal, the former District 8 People’s Committee had issued 1,503 out of 1,605 compensation decisions. The remaining cases have not yet had a decision approving the compensation plan.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Environment, Clause 4, Article 22 of Decree No. 151/2025 stipulates that in cases where a project has had compensation, support, and resettlement plans approved for only part of the affected land area before July 1, the provincial-level People’s Committee is authorized to review and select from previously issued compensation, support, and resettlement regulations in order to proceed with implementation.

To synchronize the compensation, support, and resettlement work of the above two projects, the Department of Agriculture and Environment proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee approve the continued application of existing compensation, support, and resettlement policies already adopted for these two projects. This approach is intended to facilitate the completion of compensation procedures and land recovery.

Regarding transitional measures for land recovery, compensation, support, and resettlement, the Department of Agriculture and Environment has proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee authorize chairpersons of wards, communes, and special administrative zones affected by the projects to take the lead in directing and coordinating with relevant local departments and specialized agencies responsible for land management at the ward, commune, and special administrative zone levels to urgently and proactively address outstanding issues related to compensation-funded projects within their jurisdiction to ensure the timely execution of project implementation.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh