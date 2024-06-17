HCMC’s Chairman honors press agencies' contribution to city’s development

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on June 17 led a delegation to visit and congratulate a number of news agencies in the city on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (4th, L) offers flowers to the Southern office of the National Assembly Television Channel. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was Director of the Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang, President of the HCMC Journalists’ Association Nguyen Tan Phong, and representatives of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Municipal Party Committee and the Office of the HCMC People’s Committee.

At the visit to the Southern office of the National Assembly Television Channel, the city’s chairman extended greetings to the newspaper’s staff and highly appreciated the press agency’s outstanding contribution to the development of the southern metropolis, especially in propagandizing activities of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies and the HCMC People’s Council.

He stated that HCMC plans to propose the National Assembly issue resolutions for the International Financial Center project, HCMC's urban railway system development project, and Ring Road 4’s construction project this year. The city is also focusing on developing its cultural industry, and green and digital transformation tasks.

The city’s chairman hoped that the National Assembly Television Channel would continue to accompany HCMC in the coming time.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the visit to the Southern office of the National Assembly Television Channel. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the delegation paid a visit and sent congratulations to the newspaper's staff to the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the efforts of the newspaper’s editorial staff in offering people effective and specific information and articles, and its outstanding contributions to the city’ development.

He suggested the Tuoi Tre Newspaper has specific plans to deeply participate in propaganda activities and spread information to more people, not only readers in the country but also the international community.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai extends greetings to the Tuoi Tre Newspaper’s staff. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai suggests the Tuoi Tre Newspaper has specific plans to deeply participate in propaganda activities and spread information to more people. (Photo: SGGP)

Related News Deputy Party Chief Nguyen Phuoc Loc visits press agencies in HCMC

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh