Cold front brings damp weather to North, unseasonal rain hits South

A strengthening cold front is bringing damp, foggy conditions to Northern Vietnam, while the Southern region faces unseasonal showers and thunderstorms that may disrupt travel and pose storm-related risks.

A strengthening yet moisture-laden cold front is spreading drizzle, fog and persistent damp conditions across Northern Vietnam, while unseasonal showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue in the Southern region, according to the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting.

On February 11, the cold air mass began affecting the North and North Central provinces. Although not particularly strong, meteorologists say the system carries high humidity, resulting in prolonged dampness, especially at night and in the early morning hours.

Rain, light showers and patchy fog were recorded in Hanoi and several northern localities, reducing visibility and posing potential risks to traffic. From February 12 to around February 17, the first day of the Lunar New Year, rainfall is expected to ease, with colder nights and mornings followed by mild sunshine in the afternoons.

Between February 18 and 20, another weak cold front is forecast to move in, bringing light drizzle back to parts of the North and North Central regions during the early days of the new year.

Meanwhile, the Central region and the South Central region, the Central Highlands, and Southern region are experiencing unseasonal evening and nighttime showers accompanied by scattered thunderstorms. Weather officials warn that these storms may bring lightning, strong gusts and possible whirlwinds, urging residents to take precautions to safeguard lives and property.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan