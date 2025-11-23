Stronger cold front to cool North, bring rain to Central Vietnam

A strengthened cold front is expected to bring lower temperatures to the Northern region; the Central region faces the risk of rain again.

Satellite Image at 10:00 a.m., November 23

On the morning of November 23, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that a cold front was moving southward from the Northern region. By the afternoon and evening of November 24, the cold air mass is expected to affect the Northeastern region and the Northern Central Coast before extending to the Northwestern region and the South Central Coast.

The meteorological agency warned that from November 25, the Northern region and the Northern Central region will experience cold weather, with some high-mountain areas in the North seeing severe cold conditions. During this cold spell, temperatures in the Northern and Northern Central regions are expected to drop to 12–15°C, with some high-mountain locations falling below 10°C.

Under the influence of the cold front and strong easterly winds aloft, widespread heavy rainfall is expected from Hue City and Da Nang City to the eastern areas of Quang Ngai Province and Gia Lai Province.

Providing a detailed forecast for the upcoming rainfall, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting stated that from the morning of November 23 to the morning of November 25, Hue City and Da Nang City and the eastern areas of Quang Ngai Province extending to Gia Lai Province will see moderate to heavy rain, with widespread totals of 60–110 mm and localized amounts exceeding 220 mm.

Additionally, on November 23, eastern Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, and the Southern region are expected to receive showers of 10–30 mm, with some areas recording more than 60 mm.

Heavy rainfall in the Central region is forecast to ease from the afternoon and evening of November 25.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh