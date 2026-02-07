Southeast region may see nighttime low temperatures on days of last lunar month

Nighttime temperatures in parts of the Southeastern region on February 15-16 (the 28th and 29th days of the last lunar month) could drop below 20 degrees Celsius, bringing cool to mildly chilly conditions.

A flower market in Sa Dec, Dong Thap Province (Photo: SGGP)

On February 7, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting issued its weather outlook for the period before and during the Lunar New Year. From February 8 to February 22 (the 21st day of the last lunar month of 2025 to the sixth day of the first lunar month of 2026), weather conditions across the Southern region and the Central Highlands are expected to be generally favorable for travel, social activities, shopping, and festive celebrations.

In the Southern region, from February 8 to 16, the prevailing pattern will be dry weather with sunny conditions during the day. However, localized unseasonal showers and thunderstorms may occur in the late afternoon and evening of February 10 and 11. Daytime highs are forecast to range between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius, while nighttime lows will generally hover between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius.

In the Southeastern region, temperatures during the nights of the 28th and 29th days of the last lunar month may dip below 20 degrees Celsius in some areas, the forecast said.

From February 17 to 22, the Southern region is expected to see generally sunny conditions during the day, with localized unseasonal showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Daytime temperatures will range from 30 to 33 degrees Celsius, with some areas recording higher readings, while nighttime lows will be 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

In the Central Highlands, the weather from February 8 to 16 will be mostly dry, with sunny days and cold conditions at night and in the early morning. Highs are forecast at 26 to 30 degrees Celsius, with lows ranging from 14 to 19 degrees Celsius.

From February 17 to 22, the Central Highlands will continue to experience sunny days, accompanied by isolated unseasonal showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Nighttime and early-morning temperatures will remain chilly, with daytime highs of 28 to 31 degrees Celsius and lows of 16 to 19 degrees Celsius, with some areas expected to be cooler.

According to Deputy Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Hoang Phuc Lam, the Southern region is not expected to experience heat waves during this year’s Lunar New Year, unlike in some previous years. However, hot weather may emerge in parts of the Southeast toward late February or early March 2026.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh