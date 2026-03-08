Cold spell forecast for Northern region from March 9 night

Meteorological authorities have warned that a cold air mass is expected to affect the Northern and North-Central regions, bringing colder weather to the North from March 9 night.

On the afternoon of March 8, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that a cold air system is moving southward across the Asian continent. Under its influence, the capital city of Hanoi and many parts of the Northern region experienced rain and scattered showers on March 8.

Hanoi experiences rain and overcast skies throughout the day ahead of an approaching cold air mass. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

The agency forecast that by the morning of March 9, the cold air mass would begin to weakly affect the northern mountainous areas. From the afternoon and night of March 9, the cold air will strengthen and more clearly impact the northeastern region before spreading to the Northwestern region and extending to North-Central and mid-Central regions.

On land, winds will shift to the northeast at categories 2–3, and categories 3–4 along coastal areas. From the evening of March 9 to March 10, the Northern region and Thanh Hoa Province are expected to turn cold.

During this cold spell, the lowest temperatures are forecast to range between 15 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, with mountainous areas dropping below 14 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, in Lai Chau Province and Dien Bien Province, the lowest temperatures are expected to remain around 20–22 degrees Celsius.

The forecasting center also noted that Hanoi is likely to experience rain and showers on March 9, with colder conditions arriving from the night of March 9 to March 10. The capital’s lowest temperatures during this period are expected to range from 16 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius.

On March 9, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces may see rain and scattered showers, with some areas experiencing moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms. Rainfall is expected to ease from March 10.

Between March 9 and March 10, areas from Ha Tinh Province to eastern Gia Lai Province are forecast to see rain, with some locations experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms may also bring whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong gusty winds.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong