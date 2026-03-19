South braces for heatwave, North warned of localized hails

Hot weather is forecast to intensify across the Southern region this weekend, while the Northern mountainous areas face the risk of thunderstorms and localized hail.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned that the Southern region may experience widespread heat toward the end of the week, while the Northern region, particularly mountainous areas, could see thunderstorms with a risk of localized hail.

According to the national weather agency, from the night of March 18 to March 20, the Northern region and areas from Thanh Hoa to Hue will have light rain or drizzle, along with early morning fog and sunshine in the afternoon. Other regions will generally see sunny conditions, with parts of the Southeastern region experiencing hot weather.

Temperatures rise in Hanoi as cold air weakens. (Photo: SGGP/Phuc Hau)

Meteorological experts noted that weather radar data indicates the formation of thunderstorm cells on the afternoon and evening of March 18 in the Northwestern region and western parts of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An. These systems are expected to spread toward Lao Cai, Lai Chau and Dien Bien. As the region is entering a seasonal transition period, residents should remain alert to the possibility of hail during localized thunderstorms.

From around March 21 to March 23, weak cold air may trigger scattered showers in the Northern mountainous and midland areas. Meanwhile, the southeastern parts of the South are likely to experience a broader heatwave on March 21 and 22.

The weather agency explained that the short-term heatwave in the Southern region is driven by a strengthening subtropical high-pressure system, combined with weak cold air activity in the north and increased solar radiation due to limited cloud cover, leading to heat accumulation.

After March 22, thunderstorms are expected to increase again in the late afternoon and evening across the South.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong