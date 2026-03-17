Southern Vietnam braces for heatwave above 35 degrees Celsius

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting released an outlook on nationwide weather conditions on the afternoon of March 17, noting that Southern Vietnam is expected to experience a widespread and intense heatwave later this week.

Specifically, from now until March 27, the weather in the Southern region will generally feature sunny days with scattered showers in the late afternoon and evening.

Over the next two to three days, the highest temperatures in Southern Vietnam are forecast to hover around 32–33 degrees Celsius. The heat is expected to intensify on March 21 and 22, with parts of the Southeast region recording temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius.

After this period, thunderstorms may return in the late afternoon and evening, helping ease the heat.

In Northern Vietnam and the North Central Coast, the current cold air mass is gradually weakening. These areas will remain mostly cloudy with isolated showers, morning fog, and cool conditions at night and early morning. After March 20, cloud cover is expected to decrease, sunshine will increase, and temperatures will gradually rise, with a significant difference between daytime and nighttime temperatures.

In Central Vietnam, from Thanh Hoa to Hue, scattered showers are expected with sunny intervals during the day. Meanwhile, the South Central Coast will see sunny weather, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.

International forecasting models, including the United States’ Global Forecast System (GFS) and the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), have also warned that the highest temperature in HCMC on March 22 could reach around 36 degrees Celsius. However, meteorological experts noted that these figures are for reference only and may differ from actual conditions.

Residents are advised to follow official forecasts from Vietnam’s hydro-meteorological authorities in order to proactively respond to this short-lived heatwave.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan