Music boom sweeps digital platforms as artists race to capture Tet atmosphere

Vietnam’s digital platforms are awash with new songs, celebrity collaborations, and brand-backed videos showcasing Tet (the Lunar New Year)’s vibrancy while testing artists’ ability to create lasting hits.

As the Lunar New Year approaches, a new wave of songs, star-studded collaborations, and brand-backed music videos is flooding Vietnam’s digital space, reflecting both the vitality of Tet culture and the growing challenge of creating works with lasting appeal.

A screen in the MV Tet cong nu cuoi (Tet Plus Smiles)

Vietnam’s Tet music season is in full swing, with artists across generations releasing a steady stream of new songs that celebrate family bonds, gratitude, and the festive spirit of spring. From traditional melodies to modern pop productions, the tracks are rapidly gaining traction across streaming services and social media platforms.

The 2026 Tet music race has heated up with the launch of MV Van Su Nhu Y (Everything as You Wish), a large-scale collaboration between singer Truc Nhan and 68 artists, including DTAP, Billy, Chuot Sam Set, Aki, and Vung A Dinh. Featuring a lively rhythm and bright melody, the song blends traditional springtime energy with a fresh, contemporary sound. Its music video gives viewers the feeling of joining a year-end celebration with some of Vietnamese showbiz’s most familiar faces.

Brands and companies are also stepping up their involvement. Danisa teamed up with musician Nguyen Van Chung and singer Vo Ha Tram for the music video Viet tiep cau chuyen tri an (Continuing the Story of Gratitude), while oral care brand P/S collaborated with People’s Artist Bach Tuyet, Mono, and Bui Cong Nam on the MV Tet cong nu cuoi (Tet Plus Smiles). Such partnerships highlight the increasingly close link between commercial campaigns and seasonal music production.

A notable trend this year is the surge of AI-covered songs, with classic international hits like Happy New Year, Cheri Cheri Lady, and Lambada reimagined in Vietnamese and recreated using artificial voices across genres from ballad to rock and jazz. While innovative, the phenomenon has also sparked debate over creativity and copyright boundaries.

Despite the annual excitement, Tet music often struggles to endure beyond the holiday. Musician Nguyen Van Chung noted that writing a song with the emotional depth and longevity of earlier classics remains a challenge, especially as new releases compete with a flood of content on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and podcasts.

In practice, many tracks follow a formula of upbeat melodies and catchy, easy-to-remember lyrics designed for quick viral spread. Heavy branding and promotional imagery can further limit their staying power, making them feel tied to a specific season rather than becoming timeless favorites.

Singer Nguyen Phi Hung observed that the fast pace of modern life may also be shortening the creative cycle, with some productions chasing trends and visuals at the expense of core values. Still, as the Tet music market grows more crowded and competitive, audiences are becoming increasingly selective, pushing artists and producers to balance commercial appeal with authenticity, tradition, and emotional resonance.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Anh Quan