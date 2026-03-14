South faces dual event of extreme heat, unseasonal rain

The Southern region is forecast to experience heat interspersed with unseasonal rains in the coming days, while the North enters a period of high humidity.

According to meteorological experts, from March 14 onward, many parts of the country will continue to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms. The Southern region and the Central Highlands are likely to see localized unseasonal rains over the next few days.

On the morning of March 14, the Southern region was expected to be mostly cloudy with little rain, followed by sunshine around noon and early afternoon.

However, from around 3 p.m., thunderstorms may return in some areas, first appearing in Dong Nai Province before spreading to several localities in the Southeastern region and possibly extending to the Mekong Delta in the evening and at night. This pattern of unseasonal rain may persist for several days, interspersed with periods of localized heat.

In the Central Highlands, scattered showers are expected to gradually increase from noon and the afternoon of March 14 as cloud systems move inland from the sea.

Meanwhile, the Central region will continue to be affected by cloud bands moving from the sea to the mainland, bringing showers or thunderstorms to several localities from Da Nang to Quang Ngai. Rainfall may intensify at night and in the early morning before easing during the daytime, with some areas possibly experiencing heavy rain.

In the Northern region, from March 14, the weather is expected to become cloudier and more humid. In the Northeastern region, including Hanoi, light rain or drizzle may occur, with rising humidity and the likelihood of damp conditions in the following days.

Meteorological experts said unseasonal thunderstorms may continue to appear in the Southern region during the late afternoon and evening over the next few days, alternating with periods of heat.

Some forecast models report that after these rain spells, temperatures in the Southern region could rise again.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong