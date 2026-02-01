HCMC launches 2026 cultural solidarity plan to embed values in everyday life

Ho Chi Minh City has unveiled its 2026 action plan to strengthen the “All People Unite to Build Cultural Life” movement, aiming to make cultural values the foundation of community life and a driving force for sustainable development.

Ho Chi Minh City has officially issued a plan outlining key tasks for 2026 under the “All People Unite to Build Cultural Life” movement, reaffirming culture as both a spiritual cornerstone and a catalyst for long-term growth.

City authorities emphasized that the movement is not merely a mass campaign but a strategic effort to shape citizens, nurture healthy cultural environments, and strengthen social cohesion. The focus will be on embedding cultural values into daily life, beginning with families and residential neighborhoods and extending to offices and schools.

The program will be closely aligned with the implementation of the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 156-KL/TW, Resolution No. 33-NQ/TW, and the national criteria framework on comprehensive cultural development for 2025–2030. Residential communities will continue to serve as the backbone of the initiative, with models such as “Solidarity – Compassion – Self-governance” neighborhoods, clean and green living areas, and civilized urban streets further strengthened and upgraded, alongside the enforcement of community conventions and regulations.

A key highlight of the plan is the continued development and expansion of Ho Chi Minh Cultural Spaces, which will be integrated with the broader movement to promote shared values and civic responsibility across the city.

By Thien Binh - Translated by Anh Quan