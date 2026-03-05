Unseasonal rains forecast to hit Central Highlands, Southern region

Unseasonal rains are intensifying in the Southern region, with the peak expected on the evening of March 5.

According to meteorologists, thunderstorms may occur across multiple areas, particularly in the Central Highlands and the Mekong Delta. Thundery showers began forming in parts of the Central Highlands on the morning of March 5 and are expected to expand and strengthen later in the day.

In the South, skies were cloudy in the morning, with rain likely to start in areas near the Cambodia border before spreading eastward in the afternoon and evening.

The GFS weather model indicates that at 5 p.m. on March 5, many areas in the Southern region may experience unseasonal rainfall.

Several foreign weather models say that the Mekong Delta may continue to experience unseasonal rainfall through mid- and late March, while the Southeastern region is expected to remain hotter and drier.

Elsewhere, scattered showers may occur in the Central localities from Hue to Da Nang, while the Northern region is forecast to see mostly cloudy skies with light rain in some areas and occasional sunshine later in the day.

