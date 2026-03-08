Unseasonal rains ease in South, humid conditions return in North

The Northern region and Hanoi will experience cloudy nights and mornings with light rain or drizzle and fog in several areas.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from March 8 onward, the Northern region, including the capital city of Hanoi, will see cloudy nights and mornings with light rain or drizzle and fog in some areas. Clouds are expected to thin by noon and afternoon, allowing occasional sunshine.

The lowest temperatures will range from 18 to 21 degrees Celsius, while the highest will be around 23–26 degrees Celsius. Rising humidity may lead to light damp conditions in many places.

Meanwhile, in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region, unseasonal thunderstorms are expected to decrease and end from March 8.

Illustrative photo

Over the next three to four days, the weather is forecast to be sunny during the day, with a chance of brief showers in the late afternoon or evening. However, the probability will be only 10–30 percent and over a narrower area than before. The highest temperatures in Ho Chi Minh City will range between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological authorities said that the recent spell of unseasonal rain in the Southern region is ending as the rain-causing convergence zone weakens. Meanwhile, fog and humid conditions are returning in the North, which may affect road and waterway traffic as well as flights.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Huyen Huong