Unseasonal thunderstorms persist in Southern region

The Northern region, including Hanoi, is experiencing cold and cloudy weather on March 6. Meanwhile, the Southern region is expected to see localized unseasonal thunderstorms, mainly in the late afternoon and evening.

Hanoi experiences a chilly morning of March 6. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

According to meteorological experts, a weak cold air mass is continuing to affect the Northern and North-Central regions, increasing humidity and bringing scattered drizzle, light rain and chilly conditions.

Temperatures in these areas range from about 17–20 degrees Celsius, with mountainous locations possibly dropping below 16 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs reach around 21–24 degrees Celsius. This cloudy and drizzly pattern is expected to persist for several more days.

From Ha Tinh to the South-Central region, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast, with moderate to heavy rain possible in some areas from Quang Tri to Da Nang on March 6.

Areas from Khanh Hoa to eastern Lam Dong Province are expected to see less rain and occasional sunshine during the day.

In the Central Highlands, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. The Southern region will also continue to experience localized thunderstorms, with temperatures reaching around 31–33 degrees Celsius. Rainfall is expected to be more concentrated in the Southeastern provinces, while the Mekong Delta may see scattered showers.

Weather authorities warn that thunderstorms could bring whirlwinds, lightning and strong gusts of wind.

Forecasts indicate that from now until around March 9, the Northern region and the areas from Thanh Hoa Province to Nghe An Province will remain cloudy with scattered light rain. From the evening of March 9 to March 10, another cold air surge may arrive, causing temperatures to drop more noticeably.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong