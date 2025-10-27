Prolonged heavy rain causes cracks to appear on La Son–Tuy Loan Expressway

Prolonged heavy rain has triggered cracks, landslides, and flooding across Central Vietnam, disrupting traffic on key routes, such as the La Son–Tuy Loan Expressway and Lo Xo Pass.

Speaking with a reporter from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Mr. Tran Duc Hiep, Director of the La Son–Hoa Lien Expressway Expansion Project under the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Unit, on the morning of October 27, said the unit was monitoring and cordoning off an area at Km50 of the expressway where a crack had appeared.

A crack has appeared at Km50 of the La Son–Tuy Loan Expressway.

This area has been severely affected by prolonged heavy rain and storms.

According to Mr. Tran Duc Hiep, the fissure is not a structural issue but rather a small surface crack on the talus slope that developed after several consecutive days of heavy rain.

Forces are deployed to inspect and cordon off areas showing signs of landslides.

La Son–Tuy Loan Expressway runs through Hue and Da Nang.

“Rain has persisted for an entire week. The large volume of rainfall has saturated the soil, causing minor slippage in some sections, so we have proactively set up safety cordons and warning signs,” Mr. Tran Duc Hiep explained.

At present, local authorities, together with the project management unit, have deployed personnel to monitor the site directly, delineate the affected area showing signs of instability, assess the extent of the impact, and take timely remedial measures.

Torrential floodwaters cascade onto the La Son–Tuy Loan Expressway, causing traffic congestion.

Functional forces are clearing the landslide site on La Son–Tuy Loan Expressway to move the stranded vehicle out of the danger zone



Traffic on the La Son–Tuy Loan Expressway was temporarily congested due to heavy rain, with floodwater spilling across the roadway, on the same morning.

At about 4:30 a.m. the same day, a landslide occurred at Km12 of the La Son–Tuy Loan Expressway, sweeping a car about 20 meters downslope.

At that time, driver Phung Xuan H., 42, residing in Hanoi, was operating a vehicle with license plate 30H-261.xx carrying three passengers en route from Da Nang to Hue.

As the car reached the area, a sudden landslide sent rocks and soil tumbling from the upper talus onto the expressway, pushing the vehicle forward. The car sustained minor damage, and no casualties were reported.

Traffic police units are coordinating with Road Maintenance Company and Company 484 to clear the debris, restore traffic flow, and move vehicles out of the danger zone.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Loc An Commune People’s Committee in Hue City said that medical workers, emergency teams, and local residents cooperated to assist a woman in delivering her baby safely at home amid torrential rain and rising floodwaters.

Rescue team braves floodwaters to assist a woman in labor.

At around 5 a.m., the woman, identified as T.T.N.A., went into labor while floodwaters were rapidly rising and currents were strong.

Upon receiving the report, doctors and midwives from Loc An Commune Health Station urgently coordinated with village health workers and neighbors to guide the delivery remotely.

Local authorities, functional forces, and the health station team then paddled through floodwaters to reach the woman’s house to provide postnatal care. At the same time, the commune government worked with the Zone 3–Phu Loc Civil Defense Command to dispatch a canoe to transport the mother to Phu Loc Medical Center for further monitoring and treatment.

The Traffic Police Division of Quang Ngai Provincial Police, on the morning of October 27, advised residents and drivers to temporarily avoid traveling through Lo Xo Pass due to severe landslides in the area. Landslide at Km1408 of Lo Xo Pass sends trees and debris tumbling onto the road. Lo Xo Pass lies between Quang Ngai Province and Da Nang City. Prolonged heavy rainfall has triggered multiple landslides along the pass, with soil and rocks spilling onto the roadway. The most serious incidents occurred at Km1403 and Km1408 (within Quang Ngai Province), where large volumes of debris have temporarily cut off traffic. This morning, local authorities deployed vehicles and machinery to the scene to clear the debris, and are working to reopen the route temporarily by late afternoon. Many trucks and passenger buses en route to Da Nang remain stranded and have had to park along both sides of the road. While restoration efforts are underway, traffic police are urging people not to travel through the pass for their safety and to consider alternative routes. Once the landslide clearance is complete, authorities will issue updates to inform drivers when it is safe to resume travel. Severe landslide hits Km1408 section of Lo Xo Pass. Vehicles line up along Lo Xo Pass.

By Xuan Quynh, Van Thang, Huu Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan