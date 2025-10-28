Flooding besieges Hue Central Hospital, prompting urgent patient relocation

Yesterday evening, hundreds of military and police personnel were deployed to Hue Central Hospital to assist in relocating patients from lower to higher floors, as floodwaters from the Huong River (Perfume River) surrounded the facility.

Floodwaters rise close to the level of the patient beds

The floodwaters had approached the height of the patient beds in the departments of Dermatology, Pulmonary, Tropical Diseases, and Neurology - Stroke as well as on the first floor of the Pediatric Center at Hue Central Hospital. Doctors and nurses from the hospital, in coordination with the military and police, urgently moved patients, as well as equipment and machinery, from the lower-level departments to higher areas to ensure safety.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Chi Tai of the Hue City People's Committee requested that Hue Central Hospital implement measures to ensure the safety of patients currently undergoing treatment amid the flood situation. He also urged doctors and nurses to remain constantly on duty, quickly move equipment, records, and documents to higher ground, and limit movement within the hospital grounds for safety.

Furthermore, the hospital was advised to utilize information technology, specifically its camera system, to monitor for incidents and ensure timely response.

At the same time, the Huong River floodwaters surpassed the 5-meter mark, exceeding the third-stage warning level by 1.54 meters, a level higher than the historic floods of 2020 and 2023. The center of Hue City was submerged, transportation was paralyzed, and many inner-city roads were cut off. Earlier that afternoon, the Hue City Military Command mobilized forces and vehicles to urgently transfer 30 patients from Rehabilitation Hospital's second facility to its first facility in Hue City to ensure their safety ahead of the heavy rain and severe flooding.

On the same day, functional forces also successfully relocated 61 households (totaling 250 people) from Tru Pi Village to safe locations. The military commands of various wards and communes also proactively mobilized personnel and vehicles to urgently move tens of households out of dangerous areas, while simultaneously providing food and essential supplies to the residents.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan