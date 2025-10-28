Authorities warn of ongoing landslide risks on Song Pha Pass

Traffic on Song Pha Pass, connecting Lam Dong Province and Khanh Hoa Province, has been restored after a landslide caused by heavy rain, but authorities have warned of continued landslide risks amid forecasts of more downpours in Khanh Hoa.

Mr. Dinh Van Tri, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lam Son Commune (Khanh Hoa Province), reported on the evening of October 27 that traffic on the Song Pha Pass—also known as Ngoan Muc Pass, which connects southern Khanh Hoa with Lam Dong Province—had largely returned to normal. However, he warned that drivers should remain vigilant due to the continued risk of landslides.

Earlier that day, heavy rainfall triggered a landslide along the pass at around 6 p.m. In several sections, fallen trees blocked the road, hampering traffic flow.

Amid heavy rain and darkness, rescue and road maintenance crews faced considerable challenges reaching the scene and clearing the debris. No casualties or property damage have been reported.

Lam Son Commune authorities mobilized local forces and coordinated with Lam Dong Province to regulate traffic and maintain on-site readiness.

According to the Khanh Hoa Provincial Hydrometeorological Station, from October 27 to 29, the province is expected to experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with some areas seeing torrential rainfall. Precipitation in northern Khanh Hoa is forecast to range between 60 and 100 millimeters, at times reaching 60 millimeters within three hours.

In the southern part of the province, rainfall is estimated at 20-60 millimeters. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by whirlwinds, lightning, and strong gusts, potentially causing roof damage, tree falls, and injuries to people and livestock. Residents have been advised to take proactive safety measures to protect their lives and property.

By Hieu Giang – Translated by Thuy Doan