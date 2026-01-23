Vietnam Airlines ramps up night flights to meet travel demand during Tet

From February 1 to March 3, Vietnam Airlines will operate more than 1,300 night flights, offering nearly 300,000 seats to meet the surge in travel demand during the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tet).

Compared with the previous Lunar New Year season in 2025, the number of night flights this year has increased by 3 percent, accounting for about 16.6 percent of the airline’s total operated flights. Night flights are defined as those departing after 9 p.m. and before 5 a.m. the following day.

These night flights will primarily serve routes between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as between Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, Hai Phong, Vinh, and Tho Xuan, and between Ho Chi Minh City and Hue and Cam Ranh, and the Ho Chi Minh City–Buon Ma Thuot route.

During the peak period, flight frequencies on each route are expected to increase by an average of one to two additional round-trip flights per day compared with normal operations.

Previously, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam required relevant units to coordinate the operation of night flights at six airports from February 1 through March 1, including Tho Xuan, Dong Hoi, Chu Lai, Phu Cat, Pleiku and Tuy Hoa.

Airlines recommend that passengers plan their trips proactively and book tickets early to secure suitable itineraries. Travelers are also recommended to purchase tickets only through official ticket offices, authorized agents, or the airlines’ mobile applications and websites to avoid the risk of counterfeit tickets or inflated prices during the peak holiday period.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong