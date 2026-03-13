Travel

Around 2,200 international cruise tourists arrive in Khanh Hoa

SGGPO

On March 13, the international cruise ship Adora Mediterranea, departing from Guangzhou, docked at Cam Ranh International Port in Khanh Hoa Province, bringing 2,200 international visitors to the locality.

z7615943414581-f03e70e3231740f7153e143528e94dfe-4786-8150.jpg
Cruise ship tourists visit Khanh Hoa Province’s attractions. (Photo: SGGP)

Between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. on the same day, travel companies organized a range of sightseeing programs for visitors, including tours to Po Nagar Cham Towers, Hon Chong (the Chong Rock), Dam Market, and Truong Son craft village, along with experiences such as mud-bathing services.

During their visit, tourists had the opportunity to explore the local culture, history, daily life, and natural landscapes of Khanh Hoa Province. In the evening of the same day, Adora Mediterranea is scheduled to depart from Cam Ranh and continue its voyage to Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

z7615943435518-3e6b715eda2e0a54012f804d36f9ad64-1699-5335.jpg
The international cruise ship Adora Mediterranea docks at Cam Ranh International Port. (Photo: SGGP)

Since the beginning of 2026, Khanh Hoa Province has welcomed 21 international cruise ships carrying more than 37,300 visitors. According to registered schedules of cruise lines, the province is expected to receive an additional 27 international cruise ships throughout 2026, signaling a positive outlook for the development of cruise tourism in the locality.

By Hieu Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh

