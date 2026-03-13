Vietnam becomes increasingly popular destination for French tourists

Vietnam is emerging as a destination attracting strong interest from French travel companies and visitors at the ongoing World Tourism Fair in Paris.

International visitors visit Kem beach in Phu Quoc. (Photo: SGGP)

Held from March 13–16, the event is among the major tourism fairs in France, bringing together hundreds of travel agencies, tourism promotion organizations, and destinations from around the world while drawing large numbers of visitors and industry professionals seeking information and exploring travel opportunities.

Director of QAsia Travel Than Thi Thanh said international arrivals to Vietnam have grown strongly in recent years, with France remaining an important market. With 15 years of experience in the tourism sector, she noted that after the Covid-19 pandemic, demand among French travelers for Vietnam has steadily increased.

According to Thanh, French tourists are particularly interested in Vietnam’s cultural and historical values as well as its traditional identity. Authentic experiences such as exploring mountainous areas, learning about ethnic minority communities, enjoying local cuisine, and discovering the country’s history are especially appealing to them.

Chief Executive Officer of Vietnam Original Travel Than Duc Manh said the fair provides an important opportunity to promote Vietnam’s tourism image to the European market, particularly French visitors.

With nearly 20 years of experience serving this market, his company designs programs tailored to French travelers rather than conventional tours. The itineraries focus on local cultural exploration and feature homestays that allow visitors to experience daily life in local communities. In addition, eco-resorts in remote areas have been developed to promote community-based tourism and offer distinctive travel experiences.

Regarding challenges in attracting French tourists, Manh noted that airfares remain relatively high. Recently, several transit flights via Doha and Dubai were cancelled due to the Middle East conflict. However, he expressed confidence that these are temporary factors and will not have a lasting impact on the growth of French arrivals to Vietnam.

Frederic Poirier, regional director for Southeast Asia, India, and Oceania at Nomade Aventure travel company, said Vietnam has long been an important destination in the firm’s adventure tourism programs.

Nomade Aventure began organizing tours to Vietnam in the 1990s, and, after nearly 30 years, the country continues to attract travelers thanks to its cultural diversity and identity-rich ethnic communities, he said. Visitors can participate in a range of nature-based activities, from light trekking to more challenging expeditions, while also exploring Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage.

Vietnam’s diverse tourism products are also a major advantage, Poirier added. Travelers can experience mountain tourism, seaside resorts, or cross-country rail journeys or explore rapidly developing urban centers. He noted that during a recent visit to Vietnam two months ago, he was impressed by the modern development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Many French visitors attending the exhibition also expressed interest in traveling to Vietnam. Evelyne, a Paris resident seeking information for her upcoming holiday, said she hopes to visit the country after watching numerous documentaries about it. Besides its beautiful landscapes, she said she is particularly interested in the Vietnamese people.

Earlier, a survey released by the fair’s organizers on March 11 showed that Vietnam ranks among the Asian destinations most searched by French travelers, alongside Japan and Thailand, reflecting growing interest in long-haul destinations offering rich cultural and natural experiences.

Vietnamplus