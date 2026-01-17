Travel companies roll out new tourism offerings ahead of Tet holiday

Travel companies in Ho Chi Minh City have rolled out a range of new experiential tourism products to serve residents and visitors in the run-up to the 2026 Lunar New Year.

Domestic and international tourists enjoy live performances by artists at Chao Show.

At Chao Show, located at No. 6 on Nguyen Sieu Street in Saigon Ward, performances blending traditional Vietnamese music with culinary experiences have been fully booked through the end of January, with international visitors accounting for a large share of the audience.

The concept of enjoying the arts within a Vietnamese cultural setting is increasingly becoming a familiar destination for tourists staying in the city center.

Bat Trang Ceramics Space in Dien Hong Ward

On the same day, the Bat Trang Ceramics Space in Dien Hong Ward unveiled a tea ceremony area, showcasing and introducing new ceramic product lines for the Lunar New Year.

In addition to exhibitions, the venue regularly welcomes groups of tourists for hands-on experiences and souvenir shopping, contributing to the promotion of traditional craftsmanship within the city’s urban tourism landscape.

Visitors explore the Pho Museum.

Notably, the Pho Museum has officially opened at No. 211 on Nguyen Thai Hoc Street in Ben Thanh Ward. The privately run venue is Vietnam’s first culinary museum and operates under a license granted by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports.

With Pho at the heart of its displays, the museum traces the more than 100-year journey of the iconic dish through documentary films, artifacts, installation art, and interactive experiences.

Covering approximately 800 square meters across three floors, the Pho Museum follows a closed-loop visitor model lasting 60 to 75 minutes, culminating in a pho tasting experience.

The museum is expected to welcome between 1,500 and 2,000 visitors per day, around 60 percent of whom are international tourists and tour groups, enriching Ho Chi Minh City’s cultural tourism offerings in the run-up to the Tet holiday.

According to leaders of the Saigon, Ben Thanh, and Dien Hong wards, these new tourism-culture models reflect the proactiveness, creativity, and significant efforts of businesses to refresh their offerings, bringing traditional cultural values deeply rooted in national identity closer to international visitors.

They stressed that the initiatives go beyond commercial activity, serving instead as a way of telling Vietnam’s story through immersive experiences, while helping project the image of a dynamic Ho Chi Minh City with rich cultural depth to the world.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh