Ho Chi Minh City

Tan Son Nhat Airport serves more than 113,000 passengers on August 30

SGGPO

Tan Son Nhat International Airport is expected to handle 746 flights and more than 113,000 passengers on August 30.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport said on August 30 that 113,795 passengers are expected to pass through the airport that day.

Of the 746 scheduled flights, 714 are passenger flights, four ferry flights, 17 cargo flights and 11 charter flights, according to the Tan Son Nhat Airport Operations Center.

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Passengers queue for check-in at Terminal 1 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

The airport is expected to handle 371 outbound flights, including 216 domestic and 155 international flights. These comprise 214 domestic passenger flights, two charter flights, 143 international passenger flights, nine cargo flights and three charter flights.

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Passengers wait to check in at Terminal 1 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

For inbound flights, the airport is expected to handle 375 flights, including 216 domestic and 159 international flights. These include 210 domestic passenger flights, four ferry flights and two charter flights, as well as 147 international passenger flights, eight cargo flights and four charter flights.

Of the 113,795 passengers expected during the day, 62,728 are outbound and 51,067 inbound. Domestic outbound passengers are forecast at 34,064, while international outbound passengers are expected to total 28,664. On the inbound side, the airport is expected to receive 29,974 domestic and 21,903 international passengers.

Under the terminal allocation plan, Terminal 1 will handle 155 flights and 26,537 passengers, Terminal 3 will serve 273 flights and 37,501 passengers, and Terminal 2 will receive 290 flights and 50,567 passengers.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport said the figures are based on airlines’ flight schedules and represent the planned operations for the day.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Tan Son Nhat International Airport air travel passenger traffic National Day holiday domestic flights international flights Terminal 1 Terminal 2 Terminal 3

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