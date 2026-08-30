Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City streets adorned with flags to celebrate National Day

Ho Chi Minh City streets adorned with flags to celebrate National Day

SGGPO

Streets, residential areas and public spaces across Ho Chi Minh City are adorned with red flags bearing yellow stars, creating a festive and patriotic atmosphere ahead of National Day on September 2.

As the city marks the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (August 19, 1945–2026), flags, banners and slogans have been displayed along major roads, in residential neighborhoods and at offices, adding to the celebratory spirit of the national holiday.

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Central streets are lined with flags and colorful decorations.

Across the city, from central streets to outlying wards and communes, flags, banners, slogans and colorful decorations create a festive National Day atmosphere.

Government offices, public agencies and public spaces have been decorated for the occasion. Residents and visitors dressed in national-flag-themed clothing join community activities and enjoy the festive National Day atmosphere.

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Streets across Ho Chi Minh City are adorned with flags and banners celebrating National Day.

>>> Some photos of National Day celebrations across Ho Chi Minh City.

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Residents and tourists visit Ho Chi Minh City’s historic sites and heritage landmarks.
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Traders at Thu Dau Mot Market in Ho Chi Minh City decorate their stalls with flags and flowers to celebrate National Day.
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A flag-lined street in Lai Thieu Ward
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Residents of Ngai Giao Commune take part in a walk celebrating National Day.
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Residents of Lai Thieu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, join a National Day walking event.
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A flag-lined street at the Viet-Russian Vietsovpetro housing complex in Tam Thang Ward, Ho Chi Minh City
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A flag-lined street in Phuoc Hai Commune
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A row of national flags along Vo Nguyen Giap Street, the gateway to downtown Vung Tau.
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By Manh Thang, Duy Tran, Truc Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Ho Chi Minh City National Day September 2 August Revolution national flags patriotic atmosphere streets

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