Ho Chi Minh City streets adorned with flags to celebrate National Day
SGGPO
Streets, residential areas and public spaces across Ho Chi Minh City are adorned with red flags bearing yellow stars, creating a festive and patriotic atmosphere ahead of National Day on September 2.
As the city marks the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (August 19, 1945–2026), flags, banners and slogans have been displayed along major roads, in residential neighborhoods and at offices, adding to the celebratory spirit of the national holiday.
Across the city, from central streets to outlying wards and communes, flags, banners, slogans and colorful decorations create a festive National Day atmosphere.
Government offices, public agencies and public spaces have been decorated for the occasion. Residents and visitors dressed in national-flag-themed clothing join community activities and enjoy the festive National Day atmosphere.
>>> Some photos of National Day celebrations across Ho Chi Minh City.
By Manh Thang, Duy Tran, Truc Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong