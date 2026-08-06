Search team recovers 209 sets of martyrs’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park

As of August 5, the search and recovery team for martyrs’ remains under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command had recovered a total of 209 sets of martyrs’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park.

Search teams expand excavation operations at a burial trench in Area B of Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: SGGP)

On August 5, the search and recovery team for martyrs’ remains under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command recovered an additional 12 sets of martyrs’ remains and seven sets of personal artifacts in Area B of Le Thi Rieng Park. Since June 23, the team has recovered a total of 209 sets of martyrs’ remains, including 26 sets from six mass graves.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, search operations continued on August 5 with the relocation of soil and the expansion of excavation at a burial trench in Area B. More than 300 cubic meters of earth were processed to gain access to areas suspected of containing martyrs’ remains.

The site consists of an artificial hill created during the renovation of Le Thi Rieng Park, requiring the removal of a substantial volume of soil. To accelerate the work, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command deployed three excavators and one dump truck to support continuous excavation and soil removal throughout the search operation.

The search and excavation of martyrs’ remains are carried out with meticulous care and utmost caution. (Photo: SGGP)

As of August 5, the cumulative total since June 23 stands at 209 sets of martyrs’ remains, comprising 183 individual burials and 26 sets recovered from six mass grave sites. Of the six mass graves, two are located in Area A and four in Area B.

The search in Area B is being expanded section by section, combining large-scale earth removal with meticulous screening for traces of human remains and associated artifacts. Search teams will continue the operation with the utmost care and precision to ensure that the recovery and collection of martyrs’ remains and personal effects are carried out with the dignity and respect they deserve.

By Manh Thang, Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh