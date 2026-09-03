Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City extends public bus support policy

SGGPO

The city recorded 8.57 million bus passenger trips in the first month of its passenger support policy, up 40 percent year on year and surpassing the target of 30 percent.

On September 3, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh signed Document No. 8018/UBND-DT, conveying the city Chairman’s instructions to continue the program supporting public bus users.

The municipal Department of Construction was tasked with working with relevant agencies to address shortcomings arising during the initial implementation and continue carrying out the plan issued under Decision No. 3974/QD-UBND dated June 30, 2026.

The city also ordered faster digital transformation, including integrating databases for passenger verification and identification and digitizing journey data.

The department will consolidate data, conduct a preliminary review after three months and complete a final review before the six-month deadline for reporting to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and People’s Council.

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Residents travel on an electric bus at the Saigon Central Bus Station. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

Bus ridership rose steadily throughout the month, increasing 33 percent in the first week, 37 percent in the second, 43 percent in the third and 45 percent in the fourth. In the final three days, ridership was up 48 percent year on year.

The city’s bus network operated 548,736 trips, with 532,042 departing on time, giving an on-time rate of 97 percent, above the city’s target.

Electronic passenger verification increased from around 9 percent to nearly 60 percent, improving the basis for more accurate and transparent implementation of the support program.

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Electric bus at the Saigon Central Bus Station (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Despite the progress, some routes experienced peak-hour overcrowding and uneven service quality. Elderly passengers and people with limited access to technology also faced difficulties with electronic verification.

The city administration asked relevant agencies to address the remaining problems and promptly report any issues beyond their authority for resolution.

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By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

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bus ridership public transport passenger support bus services electronic verification passenger identification electric buses Department of Construction public transport policy

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