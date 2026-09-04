Ho Chi Minh City steps up efforts to complete national land database

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment on September 3 launched a campaign to accelerate efforts to complete the national land database in the city.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang said that the department aims to standardize, cross-check and clean at least 80 percent of eligible land data for synchronization with the national data center from September 1 to November 30.

The city aims to complete the database for all land parcels for which data is already available and synchronize the information in accordance with regulations by the end of 2026.

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment Director Nguyen Toan Thang speaks at the launch ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien

Department director Nguyen Toan Thang said that the workload was substantial and had to be completed within a short period, urging relevant agencies to focus on reviewing and cleaning the existing data.

Each land parcel must contain all required information, including spatial data, attribute data and scanned records.

Information that is missing or inaccurate, particularly details about land users, must be reviewed, cross-checked and verified against the National Population Database. The Department of Agriculture and Environment and Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department will work closely together to carry out this task.

The Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment asked the People's Committees of wards, communes and special administrative zones to ensure that registration and land-use certificate dossiers under their authority are processed on schedule.

Residents complete land-related procedures at the Go Vap Ward People's Committee in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien

Dossiers received by commune-level authorities from July 1, 2025, onward must be reviewed and supplemented with information before being transferred to branches of the Land Registration Office to update and amend cadastral records. The work must be completed before September 15, 2026.

For land parcels already recorded on cadastral maps but lacking registration or land-use certificate information, commune-level authorities must complete their review by September 30, 2026, and finish updating the database by October 30 this year.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Huyen Huong