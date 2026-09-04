Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City steps up efforts to complete national land database

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment on September 3 launched a campaign to accelerate efforts to complete the national land database in the city.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang said that the department aims to standardize, cross-check and clean at least 80 percent of eligible land data for synchronization with the national data center from September 1 to November 30.

The city aims to complete the database for all land parcels for which data is already available and synchronize the information in accordance with regulations by the end of 2026.

tach-thua-h3-2714-2.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment Director Nguyen Toan Thang speaks at the launch ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien

Department director Nguyen Toan Thang said that the workload was substantial and had to be completed within a short period, urging relevant agencies to focus on reviewing and cleaning the existing data.

Each land parcel must contain all required information, including spatial data, attribute data and scanned records.

Information that is missing or inaccurate, particularly details about land users, must be reviewed, cross-checked and verified against the National Population Database. The Department of Agriculture and Environment and Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department will work closely together to carry out this task.

The Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment asked the People's Committees of wards, communes and special administrative zones to ensure that registration and land-use certificate dossiers under their authority are processed on schedule.

gia-nha-dat-h1-2209-143.jpg
Residents complete land-related procedures at the Go Vap Ward People's Committee in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien

Dossiers received by commune-level authorities from July 1, 2025, onward must be reviewed and supplemented with information before being transferred to branches of the Land Registration Office to update and amend cadastral records. The work must be completed before September 15, 2026.

For land parcels already recorded on cadastral maps but lacking registration or land-use certificate information, commune-level authorities must complete their review by September 30, 2026, and finish updating the database by October 30 this year.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City national land database land data cadastral records land registration land-use certificates land management digital database

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn