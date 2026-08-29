National Assembly Chairman presents Party Membership Badges in Ho Chi Minh City

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presented Party Membership Badges to veteran Party members in HCMC, honoring their decades-long contributions to the Party’s revolutionary cause and urging younger generations to uphold these proud traditions.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) presents the 80-year Party Membership Badge to Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Thai. (Photo: SGGP)

On August 29, marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a ceremony to present Party Membership Badges for 80, 65, and 60 years of Party membership.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended the event and presented the badges to veteran Party members of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Also attending the ceremony were the National Assembly (NA) Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh; Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong; and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents 65-year and 60-year Party Membership Badges to Party members. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presented the 80-year Party Membership Badge to Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Thai, born in 1930 and a Party member of the Party Cell of Residential Quarter 6 in Ben Thanh Ward. He also presented 65-year and 60-year Party Membership Badges to 13 other Party members.

On behalf of the Politburo, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man extended his best wishes for good health to the Party members receiving the badges and to all Party members of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee who were honored with Party Membership Badges on the occasion of the National Day.

Regardless of their assigned duties or positions, they have consistently demonstrated the qualities of loyal Party members devoted to the Party, the Fatherland, and the people; remained steadfast in their political stance and ideology; strictly followed organizational assignments; and showed a high sense of responsibility and made every effort to successfully fulfill all tasks entrusted to them, the National Assembly Chairman affirmed.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong (R), Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (2nd, R), and other delegates attend the Party Membership Badge presentation ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The National Assembly Chairman emphasized that the Party Membership Badges presented represent the Party’s recognition and high appreciation of the Party members’ dedication and contributions to the Party’s glorious revolutionary cause. The badges are not only a source of honor for the recipients and their families but also a shared pride of the Party organizations and Party cells where they are affiliated, as well as of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

On the occasion of the National Day, 24,107 Party members of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee are being presented with, or posthumously awarded, Party Membership Badges marking 80, 75, 70, 65, 60, 55, 50, 45, 40, 35, and 30 years of Party membership. Among them, 28 Party members are honored with the 80-year Party Membership Badge.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets with veteran Party members. (Photo: SGGP)

The National Assembly Chairman asked the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and socio-political organizations, as well as authorities and agencies at all levels, to continue paying due attention to fostering and educating young Party members, helping them deeply understand and follow the example set by previous generations of Party members.

He stressed that this must be a regular task closely linked to Party building and rectification, as well as the requirement for officials and Party members, particularly those in leadership positions, to set an example, thereby ensuring that the spirit of dedication demonstrated by previous generations is continuously carried forward.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets with veteran Party members. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, he called for focused efforts to renew and improve the quality of education in revolutionary ideals, the history of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and the heroic fighting traditions of the people of Ho Chi Minh City among officials, Party members, and younger generations. The role of veteran Party members, Party members from different periods, and historical witnesses should be brought into full play so as to make these traditions vivid in the awareness and sentiments of every Party member.

The National Assembly Chairman asked Ho Chi Minh City to continue paying due attention to and caring for the material and spiritual well-being of elderly Party members, Party members facing difficult circumstances, and families with meritorious service to the nation. He also urged the city to regularly visit and engage with veteran Party members, respectfully listen to and take into consideration their opinions, and organize Party activities in ways suited to the health conditions of older members.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents the 80-year Party Membership Badge to Party member Nguyen Thi Nam. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking on behalf of the Party members receiving the badges, Party member Tran Thi Xuan Luong expressed her deep emotion, saying the recognition would serve as motivation for each Party member to continue upholding a strong sense of responsibility, regularly cultivating themselves, studying, and following the thought, morality, and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh while paying greater attention to nurturing younger generations and upholding the nation’s heroic revolutionary traditions and the Party’s glorious traditions.

On the same day, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man visited the home of Nguyen Thi Nam, a Party member of the Party Cell of Residential Quarter 8 in Saigon Ward, to present her with the 80-year Party Membership Badge.

Head of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Organization Commission Pham Thanh Kien (R) congratulates Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Thai on receiving the 80-year Party Membership Badge. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper reporters after receiving the badge, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Thai said he was deeply honored to receive the 80-year Party Membership Badge, adding that the joy was not his alone but also a source of happiness and pride for his family, friends, comrades, and Party cell.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Thai pledged to continue drawing on his prestige, intellect, experience, and revolutionary commitment; remain a source of spiritual support for Party committees, authorities, and the people; contribute his views to Party building and the building of a strong administration; and help educate younger generations and his descendants about the nation’s revolutionary traditions.

By Van Minh, Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh