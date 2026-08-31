Digital technology reshapes daily life in Ho Chi Minh City

From electronic invoices and cross-border payments at traditional markets to robots, AI virtual assistants and support for older people learning to use technology, digital tools are becoming increasingly embedded in everyday life.

An official from the local task force in Binh Quoi Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, guiding residents on how to use mobile applications right within the residential area. Photo: Thai Phuong

Cashless wave transforms Ho Chi Minh City’s traditional markets

Vendors at An Dong and Ben Thanh markets are embracing electronic invoices and digital payments, replacing handwritten ledgers and cash transactions with QR codes, e-wallets, and sales software. From tourists scanning Alipay to stall owners tracking revenue on smartphones, the shift is modernizing iconic markets while boosting transparency and convenience.

Vendor Nguyen Thai Trang, who owns a clothing stall at An Dong Market in An Dong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, said the equipment was invested in to comply with regulations requiring electronic invoices from mid-2025. Walking around the market, it is easy to see many vendors using quiet periods to update orders on their phones and track revenue through sales software, replacing the bookkeeping methods they previously used.

According to her, electronic invoices and sales software make it easier to transparently manage income and expenses and facilitate transactions with customers and businesses. Issues related to vendors' taxes have also gradually been recorded and addressed by tax authorities.

At Viet Tue stall at Ben Thanh Market in Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, a Chinese tourist bought 3 kilograms of coffee, 2 kilograms of cashews, and cakes and preserves, with a total bill of more than VND3 million. The customer opened the Alipay e-wallet and scanned a QR code to make the payment. Stall owner Nguyen Thi Viet said sales were previously conducted mainly in cash, but the stall now accepts various payment methods, from international bank cards to Alipay, WeChat Pay and other electronic payment methods.

“Money goes into the account instantly, so I know right away that the transaction has been successful. Some customers initially plan to buy only one item because they do not carry much cash, but when they see how convenient the payment is, they buy more. Many also take photos of the stall and post videos on TikTok and Instagram. For a traditional market, if the goods are quality, the service is good and payment is convenient, customers will want to come back more often”, the stall owner said.

A representative of the Ben Thanh Ward Public Service Supply Center said about 20 percent of vendors have adopted modern payment platforms such as QR Pay and VietQR Global, meeting domestic and cross-border payment needs. Cashless payments make business more convenient while also contributing to a modern appearance for the city's famous traditional market.

Online public services make procedures more convenient

At the An Lac Ward Public Administration Service Center in Ho Chi Minh City, residents began arriving early in the morning to complete procedures, filling the rows of waiting seats. The reception area is equipped with air conditioning, a water station and an information lookup system. When a number is announced over the loudspeaker, residents go to the corresponding counter to complete their procedures.

Residents complete administrative procedures at the Public Administrative Service Center of Binh Tien Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Linh Linh

Truong My Hanh, 65, was pleased that her application was processed in about 15 minutes. She was even happier that many civil-status, residency and social assistance procedures can now be completed online from home, significantly reducing travel time.

In some wards, such as An Khanh and Thu Duc, robots equipped with touchscreens have been deployed in reception areas to issue queue numbers, provide procedural guidance and assist with information searches in multiple languages.

In Ben Thanh Ward, an AI chatbot virtual assistant serves residents and businesses 24/7, helping them look up procedures and submit feedback and recommendations. The ward has also introduced a construction handbook, a construction registration application, a WebGIS digital land-data map and a QR code-based satisfaction survey system at its one-stop service counter. Residents can scan the code to provide feedback on issues they are dissatisfied with and receive a quick response.

Technology is also bringing administrative services closer to people who have difficulty traveling. Through the Digital Citizen application, people requiring assistance can register to have certain procedures handled at home. Recently, the Hoc Mon Commune Public Administration Service Center in Ho Chi Minh City sent civil servants to the home of a 101-year-old woman to assist her in certifying her signature on a power of attorney for receiving survivor benefits.

Chairwoman Mai Thi Hong Hoa of the Ben Thanh Ward People's Committee said that from October 1, 2025, to August 12, 2026, the AI chatbot received 17,818 questions. From the beginning of 2026 through August 12, it received 6,623 questions including 633 in July and 213 in August. The gradual decline in the number of questions shows that many residents have become more familiar with the procedures and how to look up information.

Residents benefit from digital transformation

For years, Nguyen Thi Kim Ly, 35, a resident of Thong Tay Hoi Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, has regularly paid her parents' electricity bills in Dak Lak every month. The bills are only about VND200,000-VND300,000 per month, and the payment takes little time through the application, but she sometimes forgets when she is busy with work. When the electricity bill rises unusually in a given month, she has to call home to check before making the payment. During one trip home, she decided to install the application and teach her father how to do it himself.

As technology becomes more deeply integrated into daily life, older people are among the groups most vulnerable to being “left behind” in accessing digital services because of limited skills and experience with devices. For the benefits of digital transformation to reach everyone, providing convenient infrastructure and applications must be accompanied by increasingly important efforts to equip residents with digital skills.

Trinh Thi Thanh, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, said that in recent years, all levels of the organization have focused on providing members with training in technology use, including skills for applying artificial intelligence (AI). The Digital Literacy for the People program has also been widely implemented to help members gradually become familiar with and use digital tools in their work and daily lives.

Alongside its conveniences, the digital environment also creates new risks involving scams, asset theft, and personal data violations. Therefore, in addition to guiding residents in the effective use of digital platforms, skills in identifying information, assessing situations and protecting themselves in cyberspace are becoming increasingly necessary.

Recently, Ho Chi Minh City Police launched the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Trust Club, aimed at promoting digital culture and building a safe and civilized online environment. Senior Lieutenant Colonel Ho Tho Hai, Deputy Head of the Department of Cybersecurity and Prevention of High-Tech Crimes, said digital life has become an inseparable part of society. Ho Chi Minh City Police is gradually shifting its approach from management to partnership, from handling violations to strengthening guidance and prevention, and from individual efforts to mobilizing the participation of stakeholders across the digital ecosystem.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong