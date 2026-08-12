268 sets of martyrs’ remains recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park

As of August 11, search teams in Ho Chi Minh City have recovered 268 sets of martyrs’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park, including 158 found with artifacts, as operations continue in Area B despite heavy rain.

Search and recovery teams work tirelessly in the rain to recover martyrs’ remains on August 11. (Photo: SGGP)

On August 11, search and recovery teams from the Ho Chi Minh City High Command discovered and recovered 12 additional sets of martyrs’ remains in Area B of Le Thi Rieng Park, seven of which were found with associated artifacts.

This brings the total number of sets of martyrs’ remains recovered at the park to 268, including 158 with artifacts.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, on August 11, the forces continued to expand the search area in Area B, removing more than 300 cubic meters of soil to access locations suspected of containing martyrs’ remains. The area contains a large volume of fill soil from previous renovation work at Le Thi Rieng Park.

Despite heavy rain on August 11, officers and soldiers continued their work under protective tarpaulins, taking care to preserve the remains and artifacts found. To maintain progress, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command mobilized three excavators, one dump truck, and two 3.5-ton trucks to excavate and transport soil, facilitating the expansion of the search area.

During the day, the search teams discovered, unearthed, and recovered 12 sets of martyrs’ remains, seven of which were accompanied by artifacts. Since June 23, the teams have recovered a total of 268 sets of martyrs’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park, comprising 235 individual sets and 33 sets found at eight collective grave sites. Of the total, 158 sets were found with associated artifacts.

During the search, numerous artifacts were discovered alongside the martyrs’ remains. These items are valuable for verifying and cross-referencing information and helping identify the fallen soldiers.

Search operations in Area B are continuing to expand, combining the removal of large volumes of fill soil using heavy machinery with systematic inspection and searches in areas suspected of containing remains. The excavation and recovery of remains and collection of artifacts are being carried out with great care to preserve evidence necessary for the identification of the fallen.

The search and recovery of martyrs’ remains is carried out with utmost care and precision. (Photo: SGGP)

A water bottle found alongside a set of martyrs’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park (Photo: SGGP)

A pair of rubber sandals found during the search and recovery of martyrs’ remains (Photo: SGGP)

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By Manh Thang, Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh