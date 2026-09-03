Ho Chi Minh City ensures smooth administrative services after holiday

Government agencies, businesses, factories and construction sites across the city resumed work on the morning of September 3 after the National Day holiday.

At the Binh Thoi Ward Public Administration Service Center, officials and staff arrived early to serve residents returning to complete administrative procedures after the holiday.

Staff at the Binh Thoi Ward Public Administration Service Center guide residents through administrative procedures.

Service counters operated smoothly, with staff focused on receiving, checking and processing applications to ensure procedures were handled without delays from the first working day.

Binh Thoi Ward People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Dat said that the ward had instructed civil servants, particularly those at the one-stop service unit, to immediately resume their duties and ensure residents' applications were processed on time.

Residents visit the Binh Thoi Ward Public Administration Service Center to complete administrative procedures after the holiday.

At the Binh Duong Ward Public Administration Service Center, the number of residents seeking services was about 50 percent higher than usual on the first working day. Most applications involved document certification and copies, land, civil status and business registration.

The Binh Duong Ward Public Administration Service Center serves residents on the first working day after the holiday.

Vo Tan Loi, an official at the center, said that staff were stationed at the entrance to guide residents, help them sort their documents and check their validity before submission. This helped prevent residents from waiting at the wrong counters. They were also encouraged to complete digitized procedures through the online public service portal.

At the Vung Tau Ward Public Administration Service Center, operations ran smoothly from early morning, with residents taking queue numbers at kiosks. Procedures that could be processed quickly were handled directly at the counters, reducing waiting times and the need for repeat visits.

Officials and civil servants check, receive and guide residents in completing their applications.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Court also resumed work on September 3, with several major trials proceeding as scheduled, including a drug case under the VN10 operation.

Judges, prosecutors and court security personnel carry out their duties.

Factories and major construction sites across the city also returned to work. In northern Ho Chi Minh City, tens of thousands of workers returned to factories for their first shifts after the holiday.

Tens of thousands of workers return to factories at Viet Huong 1 and VSIP 1 industrial parks.

Construction on Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road No. 3 continued throughout the holiday. Major Hoang Duc Quyen of Truong Son Construction Corporation, under Army Corps 12, said that officers, soldiers and workers were deployed to maintain operations and meet the project schedule.

Workers at the Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road No. 3 construction site

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong