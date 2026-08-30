Green spaces bring new life to Ho Chi Minh City’s urban landscape

Adults work out beneath the trees, while children find room to play and explore. The revival of public spaces across Ho Chi Minh City is adding vitality to urban life and giving residents more green havens to unwind amid the bustle of the city.
Once-overlooked corners of the city have been transformed into vibrant public spaces where residents gather, exercise and relax.
Adults work out beneath the trees, while children find room to play and explore. The revival of public spaces across Ho Chi Minh City is adding vitality to urban life and giving residents more green havens to unwind amid the bustle of the city.