Ho Chi Minh City

Green spaces bring new life to Ho Chi Minh City’s urban landscape

SGGP

Once-overlooked corners of the city have been transformed into vibrant public spaces where residents gather, exercise and relax.

Adults work out beneath the trees, while children find room to play and explore. The revival of public spaces across Ho Chi Minh City is adding vitality to urban life and giving residents more green havens to unwind amid the bustle of the city.

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Lush, shaded trees at Tao Dan Park in Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.
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Preserving existing greenery and creating new green spaces are essential to the sustainable development of a vibrant city.
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No.1 Ly Thai To Park, also known as Water Drop Park, in Vuon Lai Ward has been transformed from a once-quiet and little-visited space.
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Children enjoy a playground in the Phu My Hung urban area in Tan Hung Ward.
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Ben Bach Dang Park in Saigon Ward on an August morning, with lush greenery and spacious, well-kept walkways.
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Hoc Mon Eco-Tourism Park in Xuan Thoi Son Commune is known as a “green lung,” covering 6.14 hectares with a variety of main and supporting facilities.
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Tam Thang Tower at Bai Sau Park is a striking tourist attraction in Vung Tau, Tam Thang Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.
By Hoang Hung, Mai Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

green spaces public spaces urban development urban greenery parks community spaces sustainable development livable city urban renewal Tao Dan Park Ben Bach Dang Park Hoc Mon Eco-Tourism Park

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