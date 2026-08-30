Metro Line 1 to offer free rides on National Day

Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien) will offer free rides to all passengers on September 2 and extend its operating hours from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. to meet increased travel demand during the National Day holiday.

Van Thi Huu Tam, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No. 1 Company Limited (HURC1), said on August 30 that under the plan, the line will operate 264 train services on September 2, running from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., train services will be increased to every five minutes to serve passengers traveling to watch the fireworks.

Passengers ride Metro Line 1 at Ben Thanh Station. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

All passengers using Metro Line 1 will also be able to ride free of charge on September 2. To pass through the fare gates, passengers can use one of three methods.

They can scan their chip-based ID cards directly at the gates, use the QR code generated through the “QR HCMC METRO” function on the HCMC Metro HURC app, or obtain a free paper ticket with a QR code from an automatic kiosk.

Passengers at Ben Thanh Station (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

HURC1 advised passengers to use only these methods during the free-ride program. Those who purchase regular tickets will still be charged, and the company will not refund the amount paid.

The “QR HCMC METRO” function will become available on the HCMC Metro HURC app from September 2 and will be valid only that day.

Passengers who encounter problems or need assistance can contact station staff or call the hotline at 1900 638 885.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong