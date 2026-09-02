Ho Chi Minh City

Residents rejoice as new road opens along Xuyen Tam Canal

SGGPO

Residents expressed delight on September 2 as the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board opened a 1.4-kilometer road section along the left bank of Xuyen Tam Canal in An Nhon Ward to traffic.

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The Xuyen Tam Canal project is expected to be fully completed in 2027. (Photo: SGGP)

The newly opened section is part of the Xuyen Tam Canal urban renovation, infrastructure construction, and environmental restoration project, which broke ground on May 21, 2025.

Attending the technical opening, many locals welcomed the clean, spacious transformation and improved travel conditions.

Nguyen Thanh Tam, a resident living on Dang Thuy Tram Street, recalled that construction had previously caused considerable hardship with degraded, dusty, and muddy roads. "Now that the road is wide and clean, commuting is much more convenient," Tam said.

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A 1.4-km section on the left side of the route in An Nhon Ward was opened to traffic on September 2, serving residents. (Photo: SGGP)
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According to the management board, foundation treatment under package XL-03 was complete as of September 2. Revetment work has reached 90 percent, wastewater collection achieved 97 percent, road construction reached 70 percent, and technical trenches reached 75 percent. Remaining items are scheduled for completion in November 2026.

These remaining works, including canal dredging, green spaces, public lighting, utility trenches, guardrails, and the right-bank roadway in Binh Loi Trung Ward, are set to wrap up in November 2026, putting the entire XL-03 package into service within the year.

Meanwhile, package XL-02, covering the section from Bui Dinh Tuy Bridge to Luong Ngoc Quyen Street across Binh Loi and Binh Trieu canals, has deployed 13 construction teams focusing on ground treatment, piling, embankment walls, relief slabs, and site clearance, with about 10 percent of the volume completed.

Package XL-01, extending from the Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe Canal to Bui Dinh Tuy Bridge along Cau Son Canal, is currently underway at four locations, with workers preparing components and equipment for foundation treatment and sheet piling. Execution has reached approximately 5 percent.

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Regarding site clearance, the entire project affects 2,190 cases. An Nhon Ward has 138 affected cases, all of which have completed handover. Gia Dinh Ward has 869 cases, while Binh Thanh Ward has 872. Binh Loi Trung Ward has completed handover for 287 out of 311 cases, reaching a rate of 92 percent.

The management board noted that progress still faces hurdles as post-relocation sites require clearing leftover rubble, foundations, and old piles. In the Binh Hoa Commercial Residential Area in Binh Loi Trung Ward, 24 of 39 affected households have yet to surrender their land.

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Both sides of the canal-side road are expected to fully open to traffic by the end of this year. (Photo: SGGP)

Equipment and material transport has also been hindered by vehicle and weight restrictions on select routes, while utility infrastructure in several locations remains to be relocated.

Under directives from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the management board is formulating an accelerated timeline, aiming to complete the entire Xuyen Tam Canal project by December 2027.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh

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Xuyen Tam Canal Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board Xuyen Tam Canal urban renovation infrastructure construction and environmental restoration project

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